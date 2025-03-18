62°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU softball moves up to No. 3 in nation
BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team is now No. 3 in the nation.
The Tigers earned the No. 3 ranking in NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Poll and the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll thanks to a 27-1 overall record and 12-game win streak.
LSU swept Kentucky over the weekend to open SEC play.
Trending News
The Tigers travel to Georgia to play a three-game series with the Bulldogs starting on Friday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
How spring weather can save or sabotage your allergies
-
Stuck astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore are finally on their way...
-
One person taken to hospital in critical condition after 3-car crash
-
Gridiron Show this Friday
-
Senator Bill Cassidy speaks on 2une In about current goings-on at the...