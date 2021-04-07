LSU softball moves to 20-0 all time against Louisiana Tech with Tuesday win

Photo: lsusports.net

BATON ROUGE – Centerfielder Aliyah Andrews hit a two-RBI triple to left-center to give No. 15/17 LSU a lead in the bottom of the sixth inning and 6-4 win over Louisiana Tech Tuesday night in Tiger Park.

LSU improved to 22-12, on the year, while the Lady Techsters fell to 13-15.

The Tigers are on the road this weekend to take on Missouri in a three-game series Friday through Sunday. The Tigers start the weekend against Missouri Friday at 6:30 p.m. the game will be available on SEC Network+ and via live stats.

Ali Kilponen earned the win in the circle for the Tigers, moving to 8-4 on the season. She entered in the top of the fifth inning and pitched 2.2 scoreless innings, allowing just one walk and striking out four batters.

The top two of the LSU lineup provided five of LSU's hits along with four RBI. Andrews went 3-for-4 with two RBI and a triple. Coffey went 2-for-4 with two RBI After Andrews gave LSU a one-run lead in the sixth, Coffey doubled to score Andrews and give the Tigers a 6-4 lead.

Andrews got to work for the Tigers in the top of the first with a single and a stolen base to put a runner on with no outs. Andrews advanced to third and was plated on a fielder's choice from Taylor Pleasants .

The Lady Techsters tied the game in the top of the second on a Tiger miscue, then loaded the bases and plated two more with two outs to take a 3-1 lead.

In the bottom of the third Ciara Briggs led off with a single and a stolen base, Andrews added a single that advanced Briggs to third. Andrews stole second and Coffey singled up the middle to drive in Briggs and Andrews to tie the game at three.

The Lady Techsters pushed across one run in the top of the fifth to take a 4-3 lead. Kilponen limited the damage and left the bases loaded.

Torina's Thoughts

On Aliyah Andrews …

"I was really proud of the leadership of Aliyah Andrews . I think there was a time I just asked somebody to step up and lead the offense, and she definitely was our leader tonight. I think she has so many days where she's a leader for us, and so many special things but in a moment where we really needed her to be that she was able to come through for us. I just kept thinking about how much she had worked. She was out here last night just swinging, and I just felt like she deserved that moment I was glad she could come through."

On in-state matchups…

"They matter to us too, and I don't think we ever take them lightly. I think that's why we have historically, you know, been able to perform because we don't take them lightly and we understand that there's great teams in our state there's great teams on our schedule in the midweek. We attack them with our best stuff because we have to because they're good teams you know we're in a really strong part of the country, we're in a strong region and we know that."