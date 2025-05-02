LSU softball looks to even the series against Arkansas on Friday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - No. 10 LSU fell short in their comeback efforts on Thursday against Arkansas, but has the opportunity to even the road series back up on Friday night.

In Game 1, the Tigers did well to get on base, but struggled with timely hitting. The Tigers loaded the bases in five innings, but had a season-high 15 runners left on base.

Freshman pitcher Jayden Heavener is expected to start in the circle for the Tigers in Game 2. She is 11-4 this season and ranks No. 6 in the SEC with 132 strikeouts and has the third-lowest opposing batting average in the conference at .173.

Game 2 between the Tigers and Razorbacks will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday and air on SEC Network+.