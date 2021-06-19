Latest Weather Blog
LSU softball holds on for 6-5 win in SEC Tourney opener
Knoxville, Tennessee - The LSU Tiger softball team road the strength of two big swings of the bat, and then had to fight to the last out to preserve their 6-5 win over Missouri in their opening game at the SEC Tournament in Knoxville on Wednesday night.
Tiger catcher Sahvanna Jaquish belted out a grand slam in the bottom of the 4th inning to break a 2-2 tie and put LSU in position to advance to the quarterfinals to face host-team Tennessee on Thursday evening.
The Missouri Tigers rallied to score three runs in the 7th and final inning off of LSU reliever Sydney Smith and with the potential game winning run at the plate, LSU head coach Beth Torina pulled starter Allie Walljasper off the bench and back into the game to record the final out of the game.
