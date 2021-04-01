Latest Weather Blog
LSU Softball hits walk-off in extra innings to beat Ole Miss
BATON ROUGE- The LSU Tiger Softball team beat Ole Miss on a walk-off rbi single by Georgia Clark in the 8th inning to win 1-0.
The Tigers improve to 20-11 overall. Game 2 of the series against Ole Miss will be Friday at 6 p.m.
RHP Shelbi Sunseri earned the win pitching 8 scoreless innings and allowing only 4 hits.
Torina's Thoughts
Thoughts on the extra innings game…
"Shelbi Sunseri had a great performance tonight overall and she was very prepared in the circle all night. We had a couple of things that went our way defensively, a few double plays, a couple of great plays here and there, and I think you have to have things go your way in games like this."
On Ole Miss pitcher (Anna Borgen)…
"She's a great pitcher and we knew that coming in and I think we squared up some balls pretty well early. Credit to both pitchers for the low scoring game and we will take a win like this any day."
On Coffey throughout the game…
"She made a huge impact as a freshman tonight and it was so cool to see her get that experience early on in her career. She had a huge night for us overall and I think having her on base in that leadoff spot (in the eighth) for us was huge."
