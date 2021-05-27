LSU Softball held to 2-hits in Game 1 Super Regional loss to FSU

BATON ROUGE- The LSU Softball team was held to 2-hits in game one of their Super Regional matchup against Florida State.

The difference was a 6th inning sacrifice fly by Cassidy Davis that scores the only run of the day.

The Noles take the lead!!



??: ESPN pic.twitter.com/e0TZg4exOM — Florida State Softball ?? (@FSU_Softball) May 28, 2021

Game 2 of the series is set for 6 PM on Friday from Tiger Park. LSU will need to win the next two games if they want to advance to the WCWS.