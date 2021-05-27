77°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU Softball held to 2-hits in Game 1 Super Regional loss to FSU
BATON ROUGE- The LSU Softball team was held to 2-hits in game one of their Super Regional matchup against Florida State.
The difference was a 6th inning sacrifice fly by Cassidy Davis that scores the only run of the day.
The Noles take the lead!!— Florida State Softball ?? (@FSU_Softball) May 28, 2021
??: ESPN pic.twitter.com/e0TZg4exOM
Trending News
Game 2 of the series is set for 6 PM on Friday from Tiger Park. LSU will need to win the next two games if they want to advance to the WCWS.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Three inches could make or break Memorial Day activity on False River
-
Man's DIY canal-cleaning project continues with help Thursday
-
Ronald Greene's family meets with governor as activists call for criminal charges...
-
Morning Glen residents wait for debris cleanup
-
Proposal to split up BREC on hold for at least a year