No. 10 LSU Softball headed to regional championship after 4-0 win over UL
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Softball team is in the driver's seat and headed to the regional championship after a 4-0 win against UL Lafayette.
Starting pitcher Sydney Berzon gets her 14th win of the year, she pitched all 7 innings not allowing a run with 4 strikeouts. Offensively, McKenzie Redoutey hit a homerun in the second to start the scoring for LSU. Ali Newland would also continue her hot streak with a 2 RBI double in the 3rd.
The Tigers play Sunday at 1 p.m. and only need one more win to move on to the super regionals.
