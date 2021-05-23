LSU softball falls to UL in game 6 of regional, forcing winner take all game 7

BATON ROUGE – The No. 7 LSU softball (34-20) team fell to UL Lafayette (46-11) 2-0 Sunday afternoon in Game Six of the Baton Rouge Regional. The Tigers will face off against the Cajuns again at 3:45 p.m., the winner of this matchup will advance to the Super Regionals next weekend.