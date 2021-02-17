37°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU softball explodes for 19-runs in win versus North Dakota

6 hours 37 minutes 28 seconds ago Wednesday, February 17 2021 Feb 17, 2021 February 17, 2021 2:35 PM February 17, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Reggie Chatman

BATON ROUGE- A 15 run 4th inning helped LSU blow past North Dakota 19-3 on Wednesday. 

During the inning, Amanda Doyle hit two home runs including a grand slam. Freshman Ali Newland also hit a home run in her first career at bat.

The Tigers next two games against Garnder-Webb were canceled, so they will suit up next against Liberty on Saturday at 11 am.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days