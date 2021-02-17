LSU softball explodes for 19-runs in win versus North Dakota

BATON ROUGE- A 15 run 4th inning helped LSU blow past North Dakota 19-3 on Wednesday.

During the inning, Amanda Doyle hit two home runs including a grand slam. Freshman Ali Newland also hit a home run in her first career at bat.

“Miss Doyle how many home runs did you hit this week?”-Amanda’s students @amandadoyleeee: #MakeItCount pic.twitter.com/CvvUOzXlDP — LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) February 17, 2021

The Tigers next two games against Garnder-Webb were canceled, so they will suit up next against Liberty on Saturday at 11 am.