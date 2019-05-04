LSU Softball drops game 1 to Alabama 7-0

BATON ROUGE- LSU softball fell behind early against Alabama and wasn't able to find their rhythm as they lose 7-0 in game one.

LSU drops to 40-13 on the year while Alabama improves to 48-6.

With the win, the Crimson Tide will own at least a share of the SEC title. LSU will need to win the next two games and hope for a Georgia loss to own a share of the title.

Alabama took the lead early as Bailey Hemphill crushed a home run off the left field foul pole to give them a 1-0 lead.

That would hold until the 7th inning where LSU would break down and allow 6 runs in the inning and that would be enough as Alabama took game one.

Beth Torina's thoughts:

On offense tonight...

“They did some good things. We had some leadoff runners on. I feel like we need to be more productive and make sure we try to move them up to put them into scoring position. Once you’re there you've got to have the timely hit and we didn’t get it.”

On pitching tonight...

“She (Shelbi Sunseri) did a good job. I thought she did a really nice job handling their offense and I think if we scored in the sixth inning it’s a really different feel for her going out there."

Up next:

Game two of the series will start at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Tiger Park.