LSU softball clinches series with a game two win over Alabama

BATON ROUGE - After suffering their first series loss to South Carolina last week, LSU softball bounced back and clinched the series win over Alabama on Saturday at Tiger Park. The Tigers beat the Crimson Tide 2-1.

The Tigers struck first when Tori Edwards hit an RBI groundout in the bottom of the first inning for LSU to lead 1-0.

They'd score again off of a Jalia Lassiter bunt that would advance all runners and bring in another run.

Pitcher Jayden Heavener threw six innings and allowed three hits, one run, four walks, and she struck out seven batters.

LSU and Alabama are set to close the series Sunday afternoon at 4:00. The game will be broadcasted on ESPNU.