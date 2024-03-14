66°
LSU softball beats BYU 2-1 with walk-off win in 11 innings

5 years 11 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, March 22 2018 Mar 22, 2018 March 22, 2018 9:59 PM March 22, 2018 in Sports
By: WBRZ Sports

Baton Rouge, LA - Three hours and change after first pitch at 6:00 p.m. the Tigers took home a thrilling win over BYU on Thursday night.

Emily Griggs brought home the winning run in the bottom of the 12th inning to make it 2-1 with a single through the infield to bring home Claire Weinberger to give LSU their 6th walk-off win on the year.

LSU takes on BYU in Game 2 of the LSU Round Robin on Friday at 4 p.m.

