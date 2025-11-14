LSU soccer cruises to 4-1 win in NCAA Tournament opener

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Soccer team started off their NCAA Tournament run with a 4-1 home win over Houston Christian on Friday night to punch their ticket to face Iowa in the second round.

The Tigers led 1-0 at the half after Sariyah Bailey worked the ball off the corner and right into the net to start the scoring in the game.

LSU would add three more in the second half as midfielder Gabbi Ceballos scored from eight yards out, Bailey would net her second goal from inside the box and midfielder Ida Hermansdottir lined one in for the final goal of the night.

The Tigers scored their most goals in NCAA play since a 7-0 win over UAPB in 2009.