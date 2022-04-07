LSU Shuts Out Golden Eagles, 5-0

The No. 8 LSU softball team plated a run in every inning but the first, while getting a shutout performance in the circle from sophomore Allie Walljasper as the Tigers defeated the Southern Miss Golden Eagles 5-0 Wednesday night at Tiger Park.

After being held off the board in the opening frame, the Tigers (29-9) turned in an efficient performance by plating a single run every inning after that and pumped out eight hits in the victory.

“Overall, I thought they did a good job. I liked how we swung the bats tonight," head coach Beth Torina said. "I thought we hit things really hard, and I think it’s been a while since we’ve stepped up to the plate with that kind of confidence, swung well and just really hit things hard."

Of LSU's eight hits in the contest, five were for extra bases, getting doubles from Bianka Bell and Sandra Simmons, a triple from Kellsi Kloss, and a home run from Sahvanna Jaquish and Amber Serrett.

Jaquish reclaimed the team lead in homers, belting her 10th of the season, while Serrett led the night with two RBIs on her second of the year. Kloss earned her second career triple, while Bell knocked her team-leading eighth double while Simmons had her fourth.

Walljasper (6-4) tossed her second shutout of the year by scattering six hits, striking out four and walking two. It was her second consecutive seven-inning complete game performance in the circle, as she also had a hit at the plate as well.

LSU returns to SEC play this weekend, hosting the Kentucky Wildcats for a three-game series, beginning Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN.