LSU Shreveport med school chancellor suspended amid complaints over handling of alleged sexual harassment

SHREVEPORT - Dr. Ghali E. Ghali, chancellor of the LSU Shreveport medical school, was placed on administrative leave Tuesday after multiple employees filed federal complaints over how the school handled claims of sexual misconduct involving its students, according to The Advocate.

The complaints filed by four employees Monday with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission included claims that harassment allegations were suppressed and that employees who tried to bring attention to the misconduct faced retaliation.

The current dean of the medical school, Dr. David Lewis, will take over as acting chancellor.

Ghali's contract with LSU expires this December.