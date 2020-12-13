Latest Weather Blog
LSU shocks #6 Florida, 37-34
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - After weeks of seemingly non-stop hurdles for the LSU football team, the Tigers are heading back to Baton Rouge with their biggest win of the season.
LSU took down the sixth-ranked Florida in Gainesville 37-34 in a match-up where the Gators were heavy favorites. The Tigers took advantage of Florida quarterback Kyle Trask's three turnovers and a bizarre late-game penalty that resulted from a Florida player tossing a cleat down the field, giving the Tigers an opportunity to kick a game-winning field goal.
The loss was just Florida's second of the season as it eyes an SEC Championship match-up with top-ranked Alabama. The loss also has huge ramifications for Florida's College Football Playoff hopes.
The Final From Gainesville— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 13, 2020
York from 57. Defense Makes a Stand. pic.twitter.com/ZlnoHBIyne
One Quarter Left in Gainesville pic.twitter.com/PPplBU952H— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 13, 2020
It's GOOD from @YorkCade— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 13, 2020
Tigers lead 27-17 pic.twitter.com/vwHOCMnImj
Strong First Half from the Freshman ?? pic.twitter.com/ocZ71B1ejB— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 13, 2020
Strong Start for the Tigers After 1 pic.twitter.com/IIQFCK9Fwl— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 13, 2020
