LSU shocks #6 Florida, 37-34

Saturday, December 12 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - After weeks of seemingly non-stop hurdles for the LSU football team, the Tigers are heading back to Baton Rouge with their biggest win of the season. 

LSU took down the sixth-ranked Florida in Gainesville 37-34 in a match-up where the Gators were heavy favorites. The Tigers took advantage of Florida quarterback Kyle Trask's three turnovers and a bizarre late-game penalty that resulted from a Florida player tossing a cleat down the field, giving the Tigers an opportunity to kick a game-winning field goal.

The loss was just Florida's second of the season as it eyes an SEC Championship match-up with top-ranked Alabama. The loss also has huge ramifications for Florida's College Football Playoff hopes.

 

