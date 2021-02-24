LSU sets dates for Spring Football, Spring Game info to come

LSU Football has announced dates for the start of spring football practices as well as other key dates including the annual Spring Game which was cancelled last year due to COVID.

The Tigers will open spring practice on Tuesday, March 16 for the first of 15 practices over the next five weeks culiminating in the National L Club Spring Game on Saturday, April 17.

The school announced that more details regarding the Spring Game will be available in the coming weeks.

The Tigers will sandwich their Pro Day workout sessions for departing Tigers to the NFL on March 31.

2021 LSU Spring Practice Dates

Week 1: March 16, 18, 20

Week 2: March 23, 25, 27

Week 3: March 30, April 1

Week 4: April 6, 8, 10

Week 5: April 13, 15, 16, 17



Pro Day: March 31

Spring Game: April 17

More information regarding the 2021 Tiger football team can be found in this release from the University.