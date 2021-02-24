Latest Weather Blog
LSU sets dates for Spring Football, Spring Game info to come
LSU Football has announced dates for the start of spring football practices as well as other key dates including the annual Spring Game which was cancelled last year due to COVID.
The Tigers will open spring practice on Tuesday, March 16 for the first of 15 practices over the next five weeks culiminating in the National L Club Spring Game on Saturday, April 17.
The school announced that more details regarding the Spring Game will be available in the coming weeks.
The Tigers will sandwich their Pro Day workout sessions for departing Tigers to the NFL on March 31.
2021 LSU Spring Practice Dates
Week 1: March 16, 18, 20
Week 2: March 23, 25, 27
Week 3: March 30, April 1
Week 4: April 6, 8, 10
Week 5: April 13, 15, 16, 17
Pro Day: March 31
Spring Game: April 17
More information regarding the 2021 Tiger football team can be found in this release from the University.
LSU, under sixth-year coach Ed Orgeron, return 33 players who started at least one game in 2020. The Tigers closed out the 2020 season with back-to-back wins over No. 7 Florida and Ole Miss to finish 5-5 overall.
Among LSU's returning offensive starters include record-setting wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and All-America candidate offensive lineman Ed Ingram. Boutte se the SEC record for receiving yards in a game with 308 and three TDs on 14 catches in the season-finale against Ole Miss.
?Defensively, LSU returns arguably the top two cornerbacks in college football in Derek Stingley Jr. and Eli Ricks. Stingley, a two-time first team All-America, and Ricks, a freshman All-America in 2020, have combined for 10 interceptions.
In addition, LSU's entire defensive line from 2020 returns intact, a group that includes Ali Gaye, who ranked No. 6 in the SEC in tackles for loss with 9.5 a year ago, along with Andre Anthony, who led the Tigers and finished ninth in the SEC in sacks with 5.5.
