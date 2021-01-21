62°
LSU set for prime time kickoff in Alabama

3 years 2 months 4 weeks ago Monday, October 23 2017 Oct 23, 2017 October 23, 2017
By: WBRZ Staff

TUSCALOOSA, AL - LSU's much-anticipated rematch vs Alabama will kick off in prime time in just under two weeks. 

The SEC announced start times for next Saturday's conference games, including the Nov. 4 match-up in Tuscaloosa. The Tigers will take on the #1 ranked Crimson Tide starting at 7 p.m. Central time on CBS.

The Tigers recently climbed back into the AP Poll, reaching #23  after stumbling against Troy at home in September.

