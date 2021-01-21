62°
LSU set for prime time kickoff in Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, AL - LSU's much-anticipated rematch vs Alabama will kick off in prime time in just under two weeks.
The SEC announced start times for next Saturday's conference games, including the Nov. 4 match-up in Tuscaloosa. The Tigers will take on the #1 ranked Crimson Tide starting at 7 p.m. Central time on CBS.
The Tigers recently climbed back into the AP Poll, reaching #23 after stumbling against Troy at home in September.
Check back with WBRZ for coverage on LSU's biggest game of the regular season.
