LSU senior dies in I-12 car crash

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday morning on Interstate 12 westbound near Drusrilla.

The crash involved a Baton Rouge Fire Truck, a 2019 Volvo semi-truck and a 2015 Dodge Dart.

According to authorities, the Volvo semi-truck had pulled to the outside shoulder of the roadway after striking some unknown debris which punctured the diesel tank. Responding units arrived on scene and blocked the outside travel lane utilizing emergency lights. While crews were out assessing the situation, the driver of the Dodge struck the fire truck.

The identity of the driver of the Dodge Dart is 22 year-old Shayna Olivia Wilcox. It is believed that after the initial impact she lost control and struck the Volvo semi-truck.

Wilcox died at the scene. No one else was injured.

Wilcox was an LSU senior.

This crash remains under investigation.