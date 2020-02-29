LSU sends out coronavirus guideline, amid first U.S. death

BATON ROUGE - After reports of the first death in the U.S. due to the coronavirus, LSU sent out a guideline for students and faculty if they feel sick, or if they are returning from an international trip.

Officials confirmed the first death in the United States a few hours before the email was sent out Saturday evening.

The person died in the state of Washington, which prompted the governor of Washington to declare a state of emergency.

LSU is asking everyone to closely monitor their health amid this outbreak. Anyone that has returned from a country classified as a Level 3 by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is to asked quarantine themselves for two weeks, the university email states.

The LSU Division of Strategic Communications sent out an email stating:

Dear Students, Faculty and Staff,

LSU continues to work closely with local, state, and federal health officials to monitor the developments related to the Novel Coronavirus, known as COVID-19. At this time, there have been no cases of the disease on campus, or in Louisiana.

Common signs of infection of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, particularly those in persons with underlying severe and chronic health issues, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death. COVID-19 spreads in a similar way to flu. Prevention tips include:

Avoid eating or drinking after others or sharing e-cigarettes.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

For more information on COVID-19, visit www.cdc.gov

While the disease was first identified in China, additional countries have seen an increase in cases of COVID-19, leading to new travel advisories. LSU recognizes and adheres to the travel advisories enacted by the U.S. Department of State and the Centers for Disease Control. For the most up-to-date travel restrictions and guidelines, please visit the CDC Information for Travel page at wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel.

Students, faculty, and staff who have returned from a country that is classified as Level 3 or higher by the CDC for COVID-19 at wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices/ are required to self-quarantine for 14 days and not return to campus unless they are asymptomatic for that period. Those returning from countries classified by the CDC as Levels 1 and 2 are required to monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days and take their temperature twice a day. If they develop even a mild cough or low-grade fever (i.e. a temperature of 100° F or more) they should stay at home and self-quarantine. This means avoiding close contact (6 feet or nearer) with other people, including family members. They should also telephone their healthcare provider or the local public health department, giving them details of their recent travel and symptoms. Symptomatic students can contact the LSU Student Health Center for information and assistance at 225-324-8594.

Students, faculty, and staff must register their travel in the University’s International Travel Registry at lsu.edu/riskmgt/travel/international-travel-insurance.php. When trips are booked through the University’s Contracted Travel Agency, the travel will be automatically included in the registry. Employees are encouraged to create a profile (only required once) in the registry and enter their emergency contact information.

Please be sure to follow the LSU directives specified in the following documents for international travel during the COVID-19 outbreak. These are living documents that are subject to change, as this situation is fluid, so please review these documents often to look for updates if you are traveling internationally:

Permanent Memorandum 13 - University Travel:

lsu.edu/administration/policies/pmfiles/pm_13.pdf

Presidential Directive:

lsu.edu/administration/policies/pmfiles/pm_13_2020_pres_directive.pdf

Supplement:

lsu.edu/administration/policies/pmfiles/pm_13_2020_supplement.pdf

LSU will continue to closely monitor the situation and will keep the campus community apprised of any major changes.