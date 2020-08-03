LSU sending out invites for semester-long coronavirus study

BATON ROUGE - LSU is seeking out potential volunteers willing to be tested for the coronavirus at multiple intervals throughout the semester.

The university says it is sending messages to a "small percentage of the campus community" inviting them to participate in virus testing. Those selected will have the option to take an antibody test and then multiple saliva tests throughout the fall semester.

University President Thomas Galligan encouraged anyone invited to participate to do so if they can.

"This group will serve as a microcosm for the whole campus, showing us what percentage of LSU is being exposed to the virus and how often," Galligan said in a statement. "If you are selected to be part of this study, I encourage you to accept the invitation; you will be doing our community a great service."

Galligan says more details will be announced at a later date.