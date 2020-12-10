Latest Weather Blog
LSU self-imposing postseason ban on its football team for 2020 season
BATON ROUGE - LSU has announced it will self-impose a one-year postseason ban on its football team for the 2020-2021 season. The decision is related to a years-long investigation into reported recruiting violations.
Read the full statements from LSU Athletics and Coach Ed Orgeron below.
LSU Athletics statement:
“LSU has informed the NCAA and SEC that it will self-impose a one-year postseason ban on its football program for the 2020-21 bowl season, in addition to self-imposed sanctions already declared. LSU leadership made this decision after careful deliberation and review of the NCAA rules violations that have been discovered in the University’s cooperative investigation with the NCAA and IARP. This decision reflects LSU’s commitment to compliance with NCAA regulations and maintenance of institutional control. We regret the impact that this decision has on our current student-athletes, but we make it in the best interest of the football program and University. LSU will continue to cooperate with the NCAA and IARP throughout the enforcement process.”
Head coach Ed Orgeron statement:
“I respect the university’s decision to proactively address NCAA issues from the past. I share the disappointment of our student-athletes who will not be able to compete this season in a bowl game. I am especially proud of our players' dedication to the program during these unprecedented times in our country. Their pride in LSU will be the driving force as we continue to build a championship program. Geaux Tigers.”
