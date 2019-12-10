LSU seeking proposals for lakes restoration project

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Real Estate and Facilities Foundation is asking for submissions from potential project advisors looking to spearhead the restoration of the LSU Lakes.

Qualified firms are asked to submit their proposals to rehabilitate the lakes by Jan. 3, 2020. The project advisor’s responsibilities will extend through the duration of the project and will include providing financial analysis; assisting with solicitation and selection of a design firm, a contractor and other vendors for design and performance of dredging, excavation and other improvements to the lakes; and assisting with compliance with the restrictions attached to the anticipated funding sources for the project.

Last month, Governor John Bel Edwards said the state and university would be putting roughly $50 million toward restoring the six lakes adjacent to the university's campus.

The University Lakes Project Management Committee will meet in early January to review the proposals and recommend a project advisor. The committee anticipates engaging a designer in spring 2020 and engaging a contractor for dredging and construction by January 2021.