79°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU searching for suspect in obscenity incident
BATON ROUGE - LSU is looking for a man involved with an obscenity incident on campus.
LSU said the incident occurred on Sept. 24 and released a picture of the man at an on-campus apartment complex. LSU did not share any details about the incident.
Trending News
If you have any information about the subject’s identity, please contact LSUPD at 225-578-3231 or email at sdrake1@lsu.edu.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Busted catch basin called into 311 last month, still no repair date
-
Nevaeh Allen's biological father heartbroken over 2-year-old's death
-
News 2 Geaux: St. Helena Parish Schools reopen following Hurricane Ida
-
News 2 Geaux: DSNAP moves to Phase 2 of applicants
-
Volunteers hope BR kids will find their place at Youth City Lab