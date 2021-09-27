LSU searching for suspect in obscenity incident

BATON ROUGE - LSU is looking for a man involved with an obscenity incident on campus.

LSU said the incident occurred on Sept. 24 and released a picture of the man at an on-campus apartment complex. LSU did not share any details about the incident.

If you have any information about the subject’s identity, please contact LSUPD at 225-578-3231 or email at sdrake1@lsu.edu.