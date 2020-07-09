LSU says it will provide masks for all students, staff ahead of fall semester

Photo: LSU

BATON ROUGE - LSU says it will get masks to everyone expected on campus in time for the fall semester.

The university made the announcement on social media in reference to questions about whether face coverings would be available for the planned return to campus in August.

Yes! We are currently working on a distribution plan to get one LSU-branded mask to every LSU student, faculty and staff member in time for the fall semester. Stay tuned for more details. https://t.co/TOyZgo14Mz — LSU (@LSU) July 9, 2020

Despite pledging to provide masks to every student, staff and faculty member, the university has not said whether masks will be required on campus. In June, interim President Tom Galligan said a mask requirement on campus, including Tiger Stadium, was a possibility.

LSU has since revised its fall academic calendar, with students scheduled to return to campus at the start of the semester before moving courses online after Thanksgiving. You can read the full details here.