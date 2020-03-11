LSU says it has no coronavirus cases, classes unaffected at this time

BATON ROUGE - A university spokesperson says LSU currently has no plans to cancel classes or school events in the wake of Louisiana's first coronavirus cases.

The school released a statement Wednesday addressing online speculation that an employee had been exposed to the virus. A spokesperson says that individual was asymptomatic, and there is no reason to believe anyone at LSU is clinically affected.

Louisiana reported six cases this week: five in Orleans Parish and another in St. Tammany Parish. No cases have been reported in Baton Rouge at this time.

The university added that it has no intention of moving to online courses as of Wendesday, but it will continue to monitor the situation in Louisiana and adjust plans accordingly.

"The goal is to complete the spring semester, whether in person or online, so that all students get full credit for the semester and can matriculate or graduate without delay," the statement read in part.

LSU also urged students to be mindful of their travel plans during the upcoming spring break.

You can read the full statement from the university here: https://www.lsu.edu/coronavirus/messages/email/2020-03-11-coronavirus.php