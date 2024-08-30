LSU's Will Campbell trying to get everyone on the Tiger offensive bandwagon

Baton Rouge - LSU left tackle Will Campbell has been very outspoken recently about how confident he is in the Tigers' new offense.

The three year starter believes in all of the playmakers Joe Sloan & co. have at their disposal from the running backs, to the receivers and tight ends.

LSU's offensive line is expected to be one of the best in the country in 2024, so Campbell has put an emphasis on allowing his backs to break through and get yards on the ground this season.