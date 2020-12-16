46°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU's Wednesday basketball game postponed because of COVID issues

41 minutes 31 seconds ago Wednesday, December 16 2020 Dec 16, 2020 December 16, 2020 1:18 PM December 16, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ TV
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The LSU vs. UNO basketball game scheduled for Wednesday at the PMAC has been postponed.

LSU said the game was postponed because of coronavirus protocols.  The delay does not affect Saturday’s game with North Texas or the Dec. 22 game with VCU, LSU said.

The game was scheduled to be played without head coach Will Wade in attendance after he tested positive for the coronavirus.  Wade coached virtually via Zoom during Monday's game and was expected to miss Wednesday's game as well.

Associate Head Coach Bill Armstorng acted as Wade's in-arena replacement.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days