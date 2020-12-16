LSU's Wednesday basketball game postponed because of COVID issues

BATON ROUGE - The LSU vs. UNO basketball game scheduled for Wednesday at the PMAC has been postponed.

LSU said the game was postponed because of coronavirus protocols. The delay does not affect Saturday’s game with North Texas or the Dec. 22 game with VCU, LSU said.

The game was scheduled to be played without head coach Will Wade in attendance after he tested positive for the coronavirus. Wade coached virtually via Zoom during Monday's game and was expected to miss Wednesday's game as well.

Associate Head Coach Bill Armstorng acted as Wade's in-arena replacement.