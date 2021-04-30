LSU's Terrace Marshall picked by Joe Brady and the Carolina Panthers

Terrace Marshall had to wait a little longer than expected, but with the 59th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft the Carolina Panthers select the tall speedy target in the second round.

Marshall was expected to be a late first rounder, maybe even an early second round selection but fell to the bottom of the second round.

Former LSU passing game coordinator on the 2019 National Championship team Joe Brady is reunited with one of his star players who had plenty of production in the college game and now hopes to repeat some of that play for the now NFL offensive coordinator for the Panthers.

Marshall, a Shreveport native, battled a foot injury at LSU and opted out of the 2020 season half-way through play.