LSU's superfan Colton Moore has made it to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - One of LSU's biggest fans has arrived in the Big Easy. Colton Moore is more than pumped to cheer on the LSU Tigers in the National Championship game.

Colton made it to NOLA and is ready to geaux!!! pic.twitter.com/Fhs4X9d7Wb — Blake Ferguson (@bferguson50) January 13, 2020

Colton, who's diagnosed with Spina Bifida, has been living life to the fullest. Early on in the season Moore got to meet Coach O during LSU's big win against Utah State and now he will be cheering on the Tigers in their last game of the season.