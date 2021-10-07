69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LSU's Stingley has procedure on foot; no timetable on his return

Wednesday, October 06 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Derek Stingley Jr.

BATON ROUGE – LSU All-America cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is out indefinitely after having a procedure performed on his foot, head coach Ed Orgeron announced Wednesday.  The release from LSU did not indicate if surgery was required only listing that Stingley had a procedure.

Stingley injured his foot in the preseason camp and then reaggravated the injury prior to the Mississippi State game.

The former Dunham stand-out from Baton Rouge has missed the last two games of the season, both Mississippi State and Auburn.

Orgeron said there is no timetable on Stingley’s return to the field.

“I appreciate all of the support from LSU and the fans,” Stingley Jr. said. “I’m doing all that I can to return to the field as soon as possible. I want to finish out the season with my teammates and I will do everything I can to get healthy so that I will be able to play again this year.”

