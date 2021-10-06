LSU's Stingley has procedure on foot; no timetable on his return

76°
19 minutes 54 seconds ago Wednesday, October 06 2021 Oct 6, 2021 October 06, 2021 10:01 AM October 06, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
BATON ROUGE – LSU All-America cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. had a procedure performed on his foot, head coach Ed Orgeron announced Wednesday.

Orgeron said there is no timetable on Stingley’s return to the field.

“I appreciate all of the support from LSU and the fans,” Stingley Jr. said. “I’m doing all that I can to return to the field as soon as possible. I want to finish out the season with my teammates and I will do everything I can to get healthy so that I will be able to play again this year.”

