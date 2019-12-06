LSU's SEC Championship hype video is here, and it's wild

BATON ROUGE - We're just days away from the Tigers and Bulldogs kicking off in Atlanta to determine the SEC champion, and LSU Football has shared its latest hype video to get you psyched up for the game.

Check out the full video below, narrated by country music star Tim McGraw.

Let there be no doubt who this moment belongs to... pic.twitter.com/FZn4uezs9c — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 5, 2019

The SEC Championship kicks off at 3 p.m. Saturday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.