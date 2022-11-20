51°
LSU's rank unchanged in latest AP poll; see which team leapfrogged the Tigers

3 hours 41 minutes 13 seconds ago Sunday, November 20 2022 Nov 20, 2022 November 20, 2022 1:50 PM November 20, 2022 in Sports
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

1. Georgia (11-0)

2. Ohio State (11-0)

3. Michigan (11-0)

4. TCU (11-0)

5. USC (10-1)

6. LSU (9-2)

7. Clemson (10-1)

8. Alabama (9-2)

9. Tennessee (9-2)

10. Oregon (9-2)

11. Penn State (9-2)

12. Washington (9-2)

13. Notre Dame (8-3)

14. Utah (8-3)

15. Kansas State (8-3)

16. Florida State (8-3)

17. UCLA (8-3)

18. North Carolina (9-2)

19. Tulane (9-2)

20. Ole Miss (8-3)

21. Cincinnati (9-2)

22. Oregon State (8-3)

23. Coastal Carolina (9-1)

24. Texas (7-4)

25. UCF (8-3)

