51°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU's rank unchanged in latest AP poll; see which team leapfrogged the Tigers
1. Georgia (11-0)
2. Ohio State (11-0)
3. Michigan (11-0)
4. TCU (11-0)
5. USC (10-1)
6. LSU (9-2)
7. Clemson (10-1)
Trending News
8. Alabama (9-2)
9. Tennessee (9-2)
10. Oregon (9-2)
11. Penn State (9-2)
12. Washington (9-2)
13. Notre Dame (8-3)
14. Utah (8-3)
15. Kansas State (8-3)
16. Florida State (8-3)
17. UCLA (8-3)
18. North Carolina (9-2)
19. Tulane (9-2)
20. Ole Miss (8-3)
21. Cincinnati (9-2)
22. Oregon State (8-3)
23. Coastal Carolina (9-1)
24. Texas (7-4)
25. UCF (8-3)
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man killed by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker to death on I-10...
-
Police identify suspect on the run after Gonzales shooting that left high...
-
Two arrested after 13-year-old was shot and killed in target practice accident,...
-
Despite neighbors' struggles to get home, BRPD won't change contraflow plans for...
-
Truck screeches down I-10, refuses to stop for police after losing tire
Sports Video
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams
-
Fans Choice Player of the Week 11: Southern Lab Marlon Brown
-
LSU QB Jayden Daniels signs NIL deal with Gordon McKernan, talks turnaround...
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Pittsburgh Steelers
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: West Feliciana QB Joel Rogers