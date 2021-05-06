LSU's presidential search nears conclusion as Board of Supervisors meets Thursday

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State University's search for its next system President is poised to reach a conclusion as the Board of Supervisors meets Thursday.

During the May 6 meeting, the university's Board of Supervisors will hear from each of the three candidates who are aiming to secure the coveted leadership role.

According to LSU's website, each presidential hopeful will deliver a 90 minute or less presentation and then engage in and question and answer session.

The first candidate, James Henderson, is anticipated to make his presentation at, or shortly after, 9:30 a.m.

If Dr. Henderson's presentation and interview happens to conclude in less than 90 minutes, the Board may choose to call the next candidate, Kelvin Doergemeier, earlier than 11:20 a.m., which is the estimated time outlined.

Should the presentations and Q & A take place as anticipated, William Tate will be the final candidate to appear before the Board at 1:20 p.m.

Members of the public can also be a part of the discussion, as LSU is allowing the community to offer public comments.

LSU says those interested in participating should submit a request to lsuboard@lsu.edu one hour prior to the start of the meeting.

The university also notes that masks will be required for those making public comment, and that members of the public will not be allowed to remain in the room for the entirety of the meeting.

Any who want to comment without attending in-person can do so by submitting written comments related to agenda items and those will be added to the official record.

LSU says the meeting will be telecast on Zoom and any who would like to view it can use the link/passcode below, or the phone number below the link.

https://lsu.zoom.us/s/98105349350

Passcode: 367906

Dial-In: 1-312-626-6799

Click here to view additional information from LSU on its presidential search.