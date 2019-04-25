LSU's Naz Reid announces he will declare for NBA draft

BATON ROUGE - LSU freshman Naz Reid will declare for the NBA draft, he announced on his Instagram account Wednesday.

The forward averaged 13.6 points per game and a team high 7.2 rebounds per game this season before LSU lost in the Sweet 16. He was also named to the Freshman All-American Team.

You can read his full farewell below.

Reid will now wait until June 20 to hear his named called at the 2019 NBA Draft.