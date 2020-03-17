LSU's Manship School of Mass Communication 2020 Hall of Fame Gala postponed

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication and an organizing alumni committee have decided to postpone the 2020 Hall of Fame Gala, which was originally scheduled for March 30.

The decision comes as local and federal officials advise the public to avoid large gatherings in an effort to halt the spread of novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

The 46th annual Hall of Fame Gala will be rescheduled for a later date in the fall to honor our four celebrated inductees, Donna Britt, George Lockwood, Jim Michie and Herb Vincent.

Martin Johnson, the dean of the Manship School issued a statement regarding the postponement, saying, “The safety of our inductees, guests and staff is our highest priority.”

“We have communicated with each of our inductees or their families about this decision. We appreciate their understanding of this decision and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause them or our guests.”

Gala tickets purchased for the Hall of Fame Gala will be honored for the new date to be announced.

For more information, contact masscomm@lsu.edu or cluke3@lsu.edu.