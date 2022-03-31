LSU's Kim Mulkey named AP Coach of the Year

LSU Women's Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey has been named the Associated Press women's basketball coach of the year after her turnaround season of the Tiger program in her first year on campus.

Mulkey helped guide the Tigers to a 26-6 season and a second round appearance in the NCAA Tournament following on the heels of disappointing years of lackluster results.

With the help of three senior Tiger players, Mulkey and her staff orchestrated the largest record turnaround in program and SEC history going from nine wins last year to 26 this season.

Despite not being named the SEC Coach of the year, Mulkey and company finished second in the league.

More from the school release can be read below:

This marks the third time Coach Mulkey has been named AP Coach of the Year. She earned the award in 2012 and 2019 as well, both seasons in which she led Baylor to national championships. Coach Mulkey was also a finalist for Naismith Coach of the Year this season.

In her 22nd season as a head coach, Mulkey has won at least 20 games every year. On Saturday she kept a streak alive; Coach Mulkey has not lost a First-Round NCAA Tournament game since her first year as a head coach in 2000-01. Earlier this season, Coach Mulkey won her 650th career game, becoming the fastest coach in men’s or women’s history to reach that milestone.