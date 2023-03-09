Latest Weather Blog
LSU's Kim Mulkey finalist for coach of the year award
LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey has been named a semifinalist for the Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s Coach of the Year on Thursday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club after guiding LSU to a second place finish during the regular season of the Southeastern conference.
The Tigers await their NCAA path as Selection Sunday is looming, but LSU is expected to host both the first and second round of NCAA play as they finished the regular season with a 27-1 record and then went 1-1 in the SEC Tournament.
More information on LSU's season can be read below from the school release:
LSU started the season 23-0, the best start in program history, and was one of the final two remaining undefeated teams. The Tigers finished the regular season 27-1, tied for the best regular season in program history. Their only regular season loss came to No. 1 South Carolina who remains as the only undefeated team heading into March Madness.
On top of leading a successful team on the court, Coach Mulkey has revitalized the LSU Women’s Basketball fanbase. LSU sold-out two home games in the PMAC with 15,157 for its home game against Tennessee and a LSU PMAC record for any sport of 15,721 in the home finale against Mississippi State. LSU will likely get to host more games in the PMAC during the NCAA Tournament as one of the Top-16 overall seeds.
The Tigers began the season with a school-record five consecutive 100-point games, tying what is believed to be the NCAA record that was set in 1981-82 by Louisiana Tech when Mulkey played for the Lady Techsters. LSU remained flawless through non-conference as the nine new pieces meshed together and gained chemistry.
Trending News
On Sunday, LSU will learn its exact seed and first-round opponent during the selection show at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN. LSU will host a watch party in the PMAC for the selection show.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police chase ends in deadly crash along Acadian Thruway
-
Mailboxes moved following sidewalk project, some say they're too close to street
-
ABC board says making bars 21+, getting better technology to catch fake...
-
Prosecutor accused of hurting kids in 2021 hit-and-run crash still awaiting trial
-
No foul play in Millard case does not mean no criminal charges,...
Sports Video
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs