LSU's Kim Mulkey finalist for coach of the year award

LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey has been named a semifinalist for the Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s Coach of the Year on Thursday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club after guiding LSU to a second place finish during the regular season of the Southeastern conference.

The Tigers await their NCAA path as Selection Sunday is looming, but LSU is expected to host both the first and second round of NCAA play as they finished the regular season with a 27-1 record and then went 1-1 in the SEC Tournament.

More information on LSU's season can be read below from the school release:

LSU started the season 23-0, the best start in program history, and was one of the final two remaining undefeated teams. The Tigers finished the regular season 27-1, tied for the best regular season in program history. Their only regular season loss came to No. 1 South Carolina who remains as the only undefeated team heading into March Madness.

On top of leading a successful team on the court, Coach Mulkey has revitalized the LSU Women’s Basketball fanbase. LSU sold-out two home games in the PMAC with 15,157 for its home game against Tennessee and a LSU PMAC record for any sport of 15,721 in the home finale against Mississippi State. LSU will likely get to host more games in the PMAC during the NCAA Tournament as one of the Top-16 overall seeds.

The Tigers began the season with a school-record five consecutive 100-point games, tying what is believed to be the NCAA record that was set in 1981-82 by Louisiana Tech when Mulkey played for the Lady Techsters. LSU remained flawless through non-conference as the nine new pieces meshed together and gained chemistry.

On Sunday, LSU will learn its exact seed and first-round opponent during the selection show at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN. LSU will host a watch party in the PMAC for the selection show.