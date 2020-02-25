LSU's Justin Jefferson says he gave post-championship cash from Odell Beckham Jr. to his church

Photo: MorganLagreeTBP

NEW ORLEANS - It's been over a month since NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. made headlines with his controversial antics after the Tigers' National Championship win, but one LSU football player says he's turned that situation into a positive.

The Cleveland Browns wide receiver was widely criticized after he was seen during the broadcast of LSU's post-championship celebration handing out real cash to players from his alma mater.

The footage spawned a national conversation over whether Beckham had broken NCAA rules by paying the student-athletes. LSU eventually self-reported the incident to the NCAA, but no disciplinary actions have been enforced at this time.

Among the players to receive the cash was Justin Jefferson, one of LSU's star wide receivers and a top prospect in the upcoming NFL Draft. While at the NFL Combine this week, Jefferson was asked about the incident.

Jefferson told Cleveland.com he chose to do something positive with the money and donated it to his local church rather than spend it on himself.

“We had some doubts about it,” Jefferson said. “We know we shouldn’t have done it.”

OBJ qui distribue les billets à tout-va après la victoire de LSU... vous en pensez quoi ? @TDActu #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/RQH6zZA16G — MorganLagreeTBP (@MorganLagreeTBP) January 14, 2020

The cash wasn't the only source of Odell Beckham Jr.'s troubles after the championship game. An arrest warrant was signed over an interaction Beckham had with a security guard who was heckling players for smoking cigars in a Superdome locker room after LSU's win over Clemson. However, that warrant was dropped shortly afterward.