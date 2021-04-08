70°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU's Javonte Smart plans to enter 2021 NBA Draft
BATON ROUGE - LSU point guard Javonte Smart will enter the 2021 Draft with an agent.
The junior averaged 16 pts, 4 ast, 3.7 rebounds in his final season. He is the second LSU player to declare his intentions to head to the NBA after Trendon Watford did so on Wednesday.
Via Instagram: @JavonteSmart pic.twitter.com/0R8QSz2JBd— LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) April 8, 2021
The draft is set for July 29th.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Family pleading for leads in LSU student's disappearance
-
Two state troopers will remain on payroll despite excessive force arrests
-
WIth LSU leaders absent for Title IX hearing, students voice frustration at...
-
LSU at center of Title IX probe, expected lawsuit from current employee
-
Toddler killed in accidental shooting, Baker authorities say
Sports Video
-
Max Johnson in the mix for LSU starting quarterback job
-
Coach O admits to mistakes, takes steps to correct them in the...
-
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees
-
Southern football on the road to play Texas Southern
-
Javonte Smart's impact on the Baton Rouge community