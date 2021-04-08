LSU's Javonte Smart plans to enter 2021 NBA Draft

BATON ROUGE - LSU point guard Javonte Smart will enter the 2021 Draft with an agent.

The junior averaged 16 pts, 4 ast, 3.7 rebounds in his final season. He is the second LSU player to declare his intentions to head to the NBA after Trendon Watford did so on Wednesday.

The draft is set for July 29th.