LSU's Jacoby Stevens named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

Image: LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE - LSU safety JaCoby Stevens has been selected as the SEC Defensive player of the week for his performance in the 36-13 win over Mississippi State.

Stevens had an all around fantastic game, finishing with eight tackles, a sack, and an incredible one handed interception just before halftime which helped set the tone the rest of game for the Tigers.

SC Top 10 Play and SEC Defensive Player of the Week award for @jacobystevens7!



?? https://t.co/FhBS3MMdy9 pic.twitter.com/46XZ5sywBd — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 21, 2019

As a team, the LSU defense forced three turnovers, and held the Bulldogs to just 25% on third down conversations. Stevens was a key contributor to an overall stellar performance in Starkville.

Next week, the Tigers will be back at home in Death Valley to take on the ninth ranked Auburn Tigers.

Kickoff is at 2:30 P.M.