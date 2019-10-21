72°
LSU's Jacoby Stevens named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

55 minutes 18 seconds ago Monday, October 21 2019 Oct 21, 2019 October 21, 2019 6:19 PM October 21, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Chris Lunkin
Image: LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE - LSU safety JaCoby Stevens has been selected as the SEC Defensive player of the week for his performance in the 36-13 win over Mississippi State.

Stevens had an all around fantastic game, finishing with eight tackles, a sack, and an incredible one handed interception just before halftime which helped set the tone the rest of game for the Tigers.

As a team, the LSU defense forced three turnovers, and held the Bulldogs to just 25% on third down conversations. Stevens was a key contributor to an overall stellar performance in Starkville.

Next week, the Tigers will be back at home in Death Valley to take on the ninth ranked Auburn Tigers. 

Kickoff is at 2:30 P.M.

