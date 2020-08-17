90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU's interim president says traditional practice of tailgating will have to change this fall

2 hours 18 minutes 26 seconds ago Monday, August 17 2020 Aug 17, 2020 August 17, 2020 9:59 AM August 17, 2020 in News
Source: NPR/Sam Kaplin
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - An increasing number of traditions are changing so as to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and LSU's interim President, Tom Galligan says one long-time LSU tradition that will need to change is tailgating.

In a Monday morning interview with a WRKF radio, Galligan didn't call for the complete erasure of tailgating. Instead, he said the university is going to "urge people who don’t have tickets to the game to not come to campus" to tailgate.

He went on to stress LSU's cautious attitude as it approaches the reopening of campus. 

While hoping for the best, officials are also prepared for less positive scenarios. This was quite clear as Galligan said, "If the worst case scenario arrives we’ll go remote again. We’re prepared to put the brakes on and go in reverse. I hope we don’t have to do that, i don’t think we’ll have to do that.”

However, Galligan is generally optimistic, saying that as he's walked campus in the last few days, he noticed that everyone he encountered was wearing a mask. 

LSU officials opens for classes Monday, August 24. 

Click here for more information on the university's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days