LSU's head basketball coach Will Wade tests positive for COVID-19
BATON ROUGE - LSU's Men's Basketball Team will play in Monday's game without the leadership of their head coach, Will Wade, as he tested positive for the coronavirus.
LSU Athletics announced Wade would miss the game due to "COVID-19 and contact tracing issues."
Wade later told WBRZ he tested positive for COVID-19 last week, though he is not suffering from any symptoms of the virus.
He has continued coaching virtually via Zoom and says it is likely he will miss Wednesday's game as well.
Associate Head Coach, Bill Armstorng will act as Wade's replacement.
The Tigers are scheduled to take on Sam Houston State at 11 a.m.. (CST), Monday.
Will Wade will not be on the sidelines for the game between the Tigers and Sam Houston State because of COVID-19 and contact tracing issues.https://t.co/Pyxiy611ex— LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) December 14, 2020
