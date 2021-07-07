85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU's Golden Band from Tigerland staying home for UCLA matchup in September

2 hours 51 minutes 13 seconds ago Wednesday, July 07 2021 Jul 7, 2021 July 07, 2021 1:08 PM July 07, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - LSU will travel to Rose Bowl Stadium for a "normal" return to football in a road game against UCLA in September without the band.

The Tigers face UCLA in Pasadena, California, on Sept. 4.

Assistant Band Director Kelvin Jones said the decision not to travel for that game was made over a month ago due to a combination of COVID-related budget cuts and uncertainty over how COVID restrictions would shift by the start of the season. Other away games will feature the band this season.

LSU Athletics has previously suggested it will lose about $80 million because of virus-related shutdowns or restrictions since March 2020. 

The Tiger Band will usually travel with about 110 members to road games, the entire band travels to bowl games and longer trips may feature a smaller number of band members. 

Trending News

Watch WBRZ News 2 throughout the day Wednesday for more information. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days