LSU's Golden Band from Tigerland staying home for UCLA matchup in September

BATON ROUGE - LSU will travel to Rose Bowl Stadium for a "normal" return to football in a road game against UCLA in September without the band.

The Tigers face UCLA in Pasadena, California, on Sept. 4.

Assistant Band Director Kelvin Jones said the decision not to travel for that game was made over a month ago due to a combination of COVID-related budget cuts and uncertainty over how COVID restrictions would shift by the start of the season. Other away games will feature the band this season.

LSU Athletics has previously suggested it will lose about $80 million because of virus-related shutdowns or restrictions since March 2020.

The Tiger Band will usually travel with about 110 members to road games, the entire band travels to bowl games and longer trips may feature a smaller number of band members.

