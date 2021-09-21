79°
LSU's full 2022 football schedule released; see it here
BATON ROUGE - The Southeastern Conference unveiled the 2022 schedules for all of its teams Tuesday evening.
LSU's fall 2022 match-ups include a much anticipated home game against Southern University and a season opener against Florida State in New Orleans.
See the Tigers' full schedule below.
Sept. 4 (Sun.) vs. Florida St. (New Orleans)
Sept. 10 SOUTHERN
Sept. 17 MISSISSIPPI STATE
Sept. 24 NEW MEXICO
Oct. 1 at Auburn
Oct. 8 TENNESSEE
Oct. 15 at Florida
Oct. 22 OLE MISS
Oct. 29 Open Date
Nov. 5 ALABAMA
Nov. 12 at Arkansas
Nov. 19 UAB
Nov. 26 at Texas A&M
