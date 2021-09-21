LSU's full 2022 football schedule released; see it here

BATON ROUGE - The Southeastern Conference unveiled the 2022 schedules for all of its teams Tuesday evening.

LSU's fall 2022 match-ups include a much anticipated home game against Southern University and a season opener against Florida State in New Orleans.

See the Tigers' full schedule below.

Sept. 4 (Sun.) vs. Florida St. (New Orleans)

Sept. 10 SOUTHERN

Sept. 17 MISSISSIPPI STATE

Sept. 24 NEW MEXICO

Oct. 1 at Auburn

Oct. 8 TENNESSEE

Oct. 15 at Florida

Oct. 22 OLE MISS

Oct. 29 Open Date

Nov. 5 ALABAMA

Nov. 12 at Arkansas

Nov. 19 UAB

Nov. 26 at Texas A&M